New details: Fire breaks out at Marstons Mills home

MARSTONS MILLS – Fire broke out at a home in Marstons Mills shortly after 1 PM Saturday. Smoke was pouring from the residence on Cammett Road when firefighters arrived. It did not appear anyone was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire was reportedly centered in the area of the heating system.

From Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire: On December 20, at 1:05 PM, a passerby reported heavy smoke coming from multiple locations of a residence at 159 Cammett Road in Marstons Mills. Barnstable Police were first on scene and confirmed similar conditions.

A working fire assignment was requested, and an ops channel was established. First-arriving crews gained entry to the residence and located an active fire in the basement, originating in the area of the oil burner. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire, preventing any extension to other areas of the home. At the time of the incident, the residence was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Thank you to the Barnstable Police Department and our mutual aid partners for their assistance.