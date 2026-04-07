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Fire causes extensive damage to Chatham house

April 6, 2026

CHATHAM – A fire caused extensive damage to a house in Sandwich around 7:45 PM Monday. The fire on Clifford Place reportedly started in the kitchen. Mutual aid from surrounding towns responded to assist at the scene. Everyone safely evacuated the house and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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