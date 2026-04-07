CHATHAM – A fire caused extensive damage to a house in Sandwich around 7:45 PM Monday. The fire on Clifford Place reportedly started in the kitchen. Mutual aid from surrounding towns responded to assist at the scene. Everyone safely evacuated the house and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire causes extensive damage to Chatham house
Fire causes extensive damage to Chatham house
April 6, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Chatham