Firefighters douse basement fire in Hyannis

March 10, 2026

HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to a Castlewood Circle residence in Hyannis about 6:40 PM Tuesday. Heavy smoke and a fire was reported in the basement and quickly doused. The occupants were able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

