HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to a Castlewood Circle residence in Hyannis about 6:40 PM Tuesday. Heavy smoke and a fire was reported in the basement and quickly doused. The occupants were able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters douse basement fire in Hyannis
Firefighters douse basement fire in Hyannis
March 10, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, Hyannis