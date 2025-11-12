EASTHAM – Firefighters responded to a basement fire in Eastham about 7:30 AM Wednesday. The fire was reported in a cottage on State Highway (Route 6) by Eastwind Drive. According to reports, an object may have been too close to a heater and started smoldering. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters extinguish basement fire in Eastham
November 12, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
