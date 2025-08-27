EASTHAM – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free a victim after a traffic crash left sent a vehicle into the woods. The collision happened shortly before 9:30 PM causing traffic delays for motorists exiting the rotary to head toward Provincetown. None of the injuries were believed to be serious. Further details were not immediately available.
Firefighters extricate victim after traffic crash at Eastham/Orleans rotary
August 26, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
