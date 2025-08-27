You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters extricate victim after traffic crash at Eastham/Orleans rotary

Firefighters extricate victim after traffic crash at Eastham/Orleans rotary

August 26, 2025

MassDOT/CWN

EASTHAM – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free a victim after a traffic crash left sent a vehicle into the woods. The collision happened shortly before 9:30 PM causing traffic delays for motorists exiting the rotary to head toward Provincetown. None of the injuries were believed to be serious. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 