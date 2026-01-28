You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters quell fire in attached garage in Brewster

BREWSTER – Firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Highland Moors Drive sometime after 1:30 PM Wednesday. Crews arrived to find smoke showing from an attached garage of an unoccupied residence. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

