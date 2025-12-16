You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters rescue man stuck in the mud in Wellfleet

Firefighters rescue man stuck in the mud in Wellfleet

December 16, 2025

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Firefighters responded to assist a man who reportedly got stuck in the mud up to his waist. The scene unfolded about 4 PM Tuesday off Nauset Road as crews used an inflatable boat to reach and free the victim. No injury was reported.

