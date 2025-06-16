Fishing vessel Seahorse salvaged off Brewster Monday afternoon





BREWSTER – A tugboat and a barge returned to the scene of the sinking of the F/V Seahorse off Brewster Monday afternoon. A crane on the barge was able to lift the vessel from the sea floor and onto the barge. The vessel was taken to New Bedford where investigators will examine it for clues as to why it sank. The bodies of two people on board were recovered. Officials have not officially identified them.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN