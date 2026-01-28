Forecasters watching for another potential weekend winter storm

HYANNIS – A busy storm pattern continues this winter as forecasters are looking at the potential for another weekend storm, this time with the possibility of stronger winds and higher tides.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said there is the potential for coastal flooding and erosion along the eastern Massachusetts coast Sunday into Monday due to high astronomical tides, storm surge, and wave action.

But the exact track of the storm won’t be locked in until perhaps Friday. They said at the very least, minor coastal flood impacts and erosion are likely. Possible snow totals are still uncertain.

The questions that are still unanswered for forecasters include how close the storm tracks to southern New England, how strong the storm becomes, and timing of the highest storm surge (high tide vs low tide)

The tides of greatest concern would be the daytime high tides on Sunday (with northeast winds) and Monday (with north winds).

According to the National Weather Service:

Lower-End Scenario (More Offshore Storm Track):

• Minor coastal flooding (up to 1 foot)

• Storm surge of 1 to 2 feet

• Beach erosion with offshore seas exceeding 25 feet

Higher-End Scenario (Closer Storm Track and Surge Near High Tide):

• Moderate (2–3 feet) to locally major (3+ feet) coastal flooding

• Storm surge of 3 to 4 feet

• Significant beach erosion with offshore seas exceeding 25 feet

On Cape Cod, emergency management officials are keeping a close eye on each run of the forecast and said they are prepared for whatever may develop this weekend.

Cape Wide News will have continuing coverage and forecast updates as they become available.