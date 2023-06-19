ORLEANS – A four vehicle crash was reported at the Orleans/Eastham rotary on Route 6 just after 1:30 PM Monday. Several ambulances were called to evaluate victims but no serious injuries were reported. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Four-vehicle crash snarls traffic at Orleans/Eastham rotary
June 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
