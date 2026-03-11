You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas leak reported on Stony Hill Road in Chatham

Gas leak reported on Stony Hill Road in Chatham

March 11, 2026

CHATHAM – A natural gas leak was reported in Chatham about 8 AM. Firefighters responded to Stony Hill Road just south of Route 28 and confirmed the odor of gas. National Grid was called to mitigate the situation. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 