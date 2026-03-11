CHATHAM – A natural gas leak was reported in Chatham about 8 AM. Firefighters responded to Stony Hill Road just south of Route 28 and confirmed the odor of gas. National Grid was called to mitigate the situation. Further details were not immediately available.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Gas leak reported on Stony Hill Road in Chatham
Gas leak reported on Stony Hill Road in Chatham
March 11, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Chatham