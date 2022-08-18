GoFundMe set up for victim of Marstons Mills motorcycle crash

MARSTONS MILLS – A GoFundMe fundraiser created to honor the memory of Sam Needham of Centerville and help support his family. Sam was killed in a crash with an impaired driver on Tuesday. The Gualberto family organized the fundraiser and wrote, “Sam was loved by many who are mourning his loss including his family, friends, Barnstable School community, and more. He was a bright, genuine soul who would always be seen either fishing, biking, or driving around. He was truly the most incredible friend and family member who will be missed so dearly.”

In just a few hours, over 400 donors have contributed nearly $43,000 to support the Needham family, who the Gualbertos note acknowledge as “the most amazing, generous family who always gave their all to their children and their community.”

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/vdmn/sam-needham