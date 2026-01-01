Harwich Fire announces year end stats



HARWICH – From Harwich Fire: As we enter 2026, here is a look back at the work done throughout 2025. The call statistics tell part of the story, highlighting the volume and variety of incidents our personnel responded to, however the number don’t capture what it takes to be ready for every call.

Behind each response is countless hours of training, preparation, and coordination. Firefighters continuously train in fire suppression, emergency medical care, rescue operations, hazardous materials response, and incident management to ensure they are ready to act quickly and professionally in any situation. This preparation occurs both on and off duty and represents a constant commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety, skill, and readiness.

Equally important, these statistics do not reflect the extraordinary support the Fire Department receives from the Town and its residents. That support—through funding, trust, cooperation, and encouragement—plays a vital role in our ability to serve effectively. It allows us to maintain our equipment, invest in training, and sustain a department that is prepared to protect life and property around the clock.

The Fire Department is proud to serve this community, and we remain deeply grateful for the partnership we share with the residents we protect. Together, that preparation, dedication, and support ensure that when you call for help, we are ready to respond.