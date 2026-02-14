Harwich Fire holds swearing in, recognition ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

– From Harwich Fire: A ceremony held Friday at Harwich Fire Headquarters celebrated the achievements of over twenty Harwich firefighters. Chief LeBlanc talked about tradition and the importance of these events, telling the assembled crowd, “You are a big part of this tradition of recognizing and celebrating our firefighters, and we truly appreciate being able to share them with you.”

Harwich Town Clerk swore in Firefighters Manny Rebelo and Zoe Lindauer, Harwich’s newest firefighters. Firefighter Rebelo then had his badge pinned on by his wife, Kiana and son, Jack. Firefighter Lindauer was pinned by her father, Josh Lindauer.

The Department then officially recognized four Firefighters who have been appointed to serve as Designated Officers in Charge. Firefighters Ryan Avery, Christina Regan, Dan SanGiovanni and Tim Druckenbrod were all presented their appointments by Harwich’s new Town Administrator, Jay McGrail, who assisted with today’s ceremony.

Six firefighters were presented with Massachusetts Career Firefighter Years of Service Pins, “In recognition of the dedication, sacrifice, and commitment to protecting the community.”

The six that were recognized are, Fire Prevention Officer Brandon Ferro – 20 years, Captain Justin White – 15 years, Firefighter Kevin Duquette – 10 years, Firefighter Andrew Riker – 5 years, Firefighter Michael Trovato – 5 years, Firefighter Majorie Debrosky – 5 years.

Finally, fourteen members were recognized for their efforts during the bicycle accident that occurred on the bike path last September. A unit citation was presented to; Deputy Chief Craig Thornton, Captain Justin White, Captain Brad Willis, Captain Ryan Edwards, Lieutenant Scott Tyldesley, Firefighters Dan SanGiovanni, Andrew Ottino, Tracy Stewart, Mark Pirruccio, Stephen Imparato, Zachary Bengston, Matt Levassuer, and Conner McShera.

“The actions and skills of these personnel showed superior dedication, tremendous effort, and compassion – all while they worked continuously as a team. Their efforts are consistent with the principles, values, and mission of the Harwich Fire Department, and for this, they are awarded this Unit Citation.”

Photos provided by Harwich Fire/CWN