Harwich Police hold award ceremony

– From Harwich Police: Thursday evening, the Harwich Police Association hosted their annual awards dinner, providing an opportunity to celebrate the outstanding work of the police association and the police department. This event serves as a time for association members, department employees, and their families to recognize officers for their exceptional service over the past year.

The following individuals received Service Bar Awards:

Deputy Chief Adam Hutton, 30 years;

Detective Paul Ulrich, 25 years; Officer John Larivee, 10 years; and Officer Thomas Griffiths, 10 years.

Chief Considine acknowledged the efforts of officers who responded to a serious motor vehicle crash on November 18, 2024 and presented them with medals.

Officer Tom Griffiths was awarded the Harwich Police Medal of Distinguished Service for his bravery and decisive actions that saved a life, at great risk to his personal safety.

Officer Jessica Ferreira received the Harwich Police Medal of Meritorious Service for her extraordinary efforts in helping extricate a victim and move victims to safety, fearing the vehicle would explode while risking personal safety.

Detective Sergeant Bob Brackett received the Harwich Police Department’s Meritorious Service Award for Excellence in Community Policing. Bob created the HPD soccer Club 13 years ago, recognizing the lack of activities for youth, particularly during the winter months. This league has grown to include summer beach soccer and outdoor street soccer nights, benefiting thousands of children. Bob has volunteered his time over the past 13 years, ensuring the continuation of the program.

The 2024 Officer of the Year award was presented to Officer James Connery . Officer Connery is a 16 year veteran and is a great role model for younger officers. He sets a great example that policing is rooted in compassion , community and teamwork. Officer Connery was able to successfully solve many fraud and scam cases and follow them through to a successful prosecution while always advocating for the victims. Finally Officer Connery took the initiative to become a certified School Resource Officer and has already taken an active role assisting our SRO’s.

The following department members received a Shift Commendation for their teamwork and communication skills as a result of the November crash: Officer Mark Holmes, Officer Scott McFarland, Officer Tom Griffiths, Officer Jessica Ferreira, and Telecommunicator Diane Nicholson.

Congratulations to all!

Chief Considine.