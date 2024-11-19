Multiple injuries reported after fiery crash in Harwich





HARWICH – Multiple injuries were reported after a fiery crash in Harwich sometime after 10:30 PM Monday. The crash happened on Queen Anne Road between Factory Road and Main Street. Rescuers called for two MedFlight helicopters to land at the Cape Cod Regional Technical School to fly the most seriously injured victims to off-Cape trauma centers. Ambulances from Brewster and Dennis responded to transport additional victims to Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police. Further details were not immediately available.



Top photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN; lower photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

