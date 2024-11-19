You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multiple injuries reported after fiery crash in Harwich

Multiple injuries reported after fiery crash in Harwich

November 19, 2024



HARWICH – Multiple injuries were reported after a fiery crash in Harwich sometime after 10:30 PM Monday. The crash happened on Queen Anne Road between Factory Road and Main Street. Rescuers called for two MedFlight helicopters to land at the Cape Cod Regional Technical School to fly the most seriously injured victims to off-Cape trauma centers. Ambulances from Brewster and Dennis responded to transport additional victims to Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police. Further details were not immediately available.

Top photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN; lower photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 