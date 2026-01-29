You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Head-on crash injures two, jams traffic at State Police rotary in Bourne

Head-on crash injures two, jams traffic at State Police rotary in Bourne

January 28, 2026

BOURNE – A head-on crash in Bourne sent two people to area hospitals. The crash happened about 7:20 PM at the rotary by the Mass State Police barracks. Off-Cape traffic was blocked from using the Bourne Bridge for a time while the scene was worked. Officials were reportedly investigating if black ice was a factor in the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

