Healey-Driscoll Administration Honors 170 Massachusetts Firefighters for Heroism, Service, including from Yarmouth



YARMOUTH – Governor Maura Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, Public Safety & Security Secretary Gina K. Kwon, and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine today honored firefighters from 15 local fire departments and two state agencies for acts of lifesaving heroism and community service at Massachusetts’ 36th Annual Firefighter of the Year Awards.

“This year’s awards reflect selfless acts of courage and skill that saved lives, protected homes, and delivered our most vulnerable residents from danger,” said Governor Healey. “To every firefighter who puts on the gear and answers the call, you have my gratitude and the gratitude of our entire state. We are so proud to support you as you support our safety every day.”

“Massachusetts firefighters are our first line of defense against countless hazards,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “It’s an honor to recognize the breathtaking courage that the Firefighter of the Year awards reflect, and to thank these brave professionals for the work they do to protect our communities every day.”

“The stories behind this year’s awards took place during last year’s wildfires and in fires in every type of structure, from homes to businesses,” said Secretary Kwon. “But they also took place at medical emergencies, technical rescues, and car crashes, in icy water and on ladders high above city streets. If there is one common theme, it’s the members of our community who never hesitate to help people in danger.”

“We have a saying in the fire service – you risk a little to save a little, and you risk a lot to save a lot,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “In big cities and small towns, these firefighters risked everything when lives were on the line. The physical, mental, and technical skills they bring to this demanding job are second to none, and the Firefighter of the Year awards are a small way of recognizing their singular value to our Commonwealth.”

This year’s awards were presented to 170 firefighters from communities across Massachusetts, reflecting responses at 17 emergency scenes between June 20, 2024, and June 30, 2025. They included two individual citations for meritorious conduct, 10 group citations, and 13 Medals of Valor.

One veteran firefighter received the Norman Knight Award for Excellence in Community Service for her work as a longtime fire safety and prevention advocate. State Fire Marshal Davine presented the Fire Marshal’s award to two groups: a team of Massachusetts Firefighting Academy instructors and support staff who saved the life of a recruit who went into cardiac arrest during training, and Chief Fire Warden David Celino and the Department of Conservation & Recreation’s wildland firefighters for their work during last fall’s wildfires.



Recipients included Lt. Kevin Enright and FF Robert Crosby. On August 1, 2024, at 1:49 AM, Yarmouth Fire Department responded to a 911 call for the smell of smoke in a home. On arrival, crews found an active basement fire. This is when they also learned that the 911 caller was a young girl who had escaped the home through a bathroom window and gone to a neighbor for help. The child believed that her mother was still inside the home.

Lt. Kevin Enright and Firefighter Robert Crosby forced entry and, without the protection of a hose line, started to search the smoke-filled home. They found the mother in a bedroom in cardiac arrest and were able to bring her outside and perform CPR until help arrived. The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

Both the child and mother were taken to the Cape Cod Hospital with the mother in critical condition. Thankfully, both were released shortly after.

In recognition of their lifesaving actions, the Commonwealth presents Lieutenant/EMT Kevin Enright and Firefighter/EMT Robert Crosby Jr. with a 2025 Governor’s Citation for Meritorious Conduct.



Top photo by Mass DFS/CWN; middle photo by Yarmouth Fire/CWN’ lower photo by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN file.