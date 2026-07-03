High demand due to heat likely causing scattered power outages across the Cape

CAPE COD – High electricity demand on one of the hottest days of the years is likely causing scattered power outages across the Cape. As of 6 PM Friday, about 300 customers each were without power in Falmouth, Dennis and Chatham, A number of other isolated outage are also reported. Line crews are working to restore service.

As of 6:40 PM 600 customers were out in Falmouth with 500 out in Bourne, along with 375 in Barnstable and 250 in Brewster. Bourne Police reported that a transformer fire on the power lines along Bournedale Road has resulted in a power outage to the area including Sagamore beach. Eversource is working diligently to return power to the area.