Hyannis Man Arrested for Trafficking over 4.5 Kilo’s of Cocaine



HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Over the past several months, the Barnstable Police Department Narcotics Unit has been investigating individuals distributing cocaine in Barnstable and the surrounding towns. As a result of the investigation, 34-year-old Alex Fraga was identified as a source of supply for cocaine on Cape Cod.

On Friday, April 17, 2026, the Barnstable Police Department Detective Unit and K-9 Unit, in partnership with the Cape & Island’s State Police Detective Unit, the Yarmouth Police Department K-9 Unit, the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office, and the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team, executed search warrants at three Hyannis addresses simultaneously.

During the execution of the warrants, Fraga was stopped in his vehicle and found to be in possession of approximately 100 grams of cocaine. Searches of his residence and a separate location he used for drug distribution resulted in the seizure of approximately $125,000 in cash and over 4.5 kilograms (4,500 grams) of cocaine.

Fraga was transported to the Barnstable Police Department, where he was booked and charged with Trafficking a Class B Substance (Cocaine), over 200 grams.

Fraga was held without bail at the Barnstable Police Department and is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Photos by Barnstable Police/CWN