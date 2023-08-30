Hyannis man indicted for unlawfully possessing ammunition

HYANNIS – From U.S. Attorney Boston: A Hyannis man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for unlawfully possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.

Timothy Lee Galvin, 31, was indicted on one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

According to the charging documents, on June 2, 2023 in Barnstable, Galvin possessed three rounds of 9mm ammunition; 11 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition; and 47 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Galvin is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to three prior drug distribution convictions.

The charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition provides to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy; James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division; and Barnstable County District Attorney Michael D. O’Keefe made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin A. Tolkoff of the Organized Crime & Gang Unit is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.