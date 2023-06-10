Barnstable Police update June 2nd incident where suspect was caught with large capacity firearm





HYANNIS – On Friday June 2, 2023, 31 year-old Timothy Galvin Jr. of Hyannis (right) was taken into custody and charged with multiple firearm, narcotic, and other criminal charges. At approximately 9:55 p.m. Barnstable Police Officers responded to the area of Fresh Holes Road for a report of two suspicious males walking around houses wearing ski masks and carrying a duffle bag. When officers encountered the two masked males, they immediately fled on foot. Officers were able to catch Galvin during the incident and take him into custody. During the foot pursuit, Galvin dropped several items, including two loaded large capacity firearms, one of which had a laser sight affixed to it, a loaded 50 round magazine, ammunition, and 6 grams of Fentanyl. Galvin was arraigned at the Barnstable District Court on Monday June 5, 2023 and charged with Possession of a Loaded Firearm Without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Possession of Ammunition Without an FID Card, Firearm Violation with 3 prior Violent/Drug Crimes, Possession of class A Substance (Fentanyl) With Intent to Distribute, and several other charges. After his arraignment, Timothy Galvin was ordered held on dangerousness. This incident remains under investigation and anyone who has any information regarding it is encouraged to contact the Barnstable Police at 508-778-3874.

Galvin is no stranger to law enforcement. From CWN Archives:

Posted January 16th, 2014: Barnstable Police report that on Monday, Street Crime Unit (SCU) members were on patrol in the Hyannis. At approximately 6:00 p.m., SCU members Yarmouth Officer Nicholas Ambosini and Barnstable Officer Scott Wright were in the area of Route 132 and Bearses Way, Hyannis. They observed a gray Nissan Altima pull into the Cumberland Farms, parking lot. A young adult male and female exited the vehicle. They entered the store. After several minutes only the female exited the store and got into the vehicle. The male subject could not be located. The female began to leave the area in the Nissan Altima. A check of the vehicle’s registration plate revealed the registered owner was a female from Plymouth. The vehicle owner had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Ambrosini and Wright stopped the vehicle on Bearses Way, Hyannis. The vehicle operator was not the registered owner. The female initially gave officers a false name and was placed under arrest for operating without a license and false name to a police officer. During a follow up investigation at the traffic stop Wright located a load .25 caliber Beretta handgun. The handgun along with a cellular telephone was in the pocket of a XL black The North Face jacket. The jacket was inside the vehicle. The jacket did not belong to the operator. It was suspected the jacket belonged to the male subject that did not return to the vehicle at the Cumberland Farms.

The vehicle was towed back to the Barnstable Police Department. A search warrant was obtained and executed on the vehicle. It was found to contain a small black backpack. The backpack contained approximately 28 grams of heroin, 3 ounces of marijuana, 3 grams of cocaine, and a digital scale. An investigation was conducted relating to the owner of the black jacket and back pack. The male subject that exited the vehicle at Cumberland Farms was identified as Timothy L. Galvin, 21, of Onset (right). SCU members were able to obtain evidence linking Galvin to the jacket, .25 caliber handgun, and the recovered narcotics. Evidence was also obtained indicating the female was involved with Galvin selling narcotics.

At the time of Monday’s motor vehicle stop, Galvin was wanted on a Plymouth Superior Court probation violation warrant. In May of 2013, Galvin was convicted of distribution of heroin and cocaine. He was placed on probation until 2016. In November of 2013 a warrant was issued for a violation of his probation.

The Barnstable Police Department Narcotics Unit and SCU began an active fugitive search for Galvin. Addresses in the Plymouth area and Hyannis were searched. On Wednesday, Galvin was located with Pearson at 57 Spring Street, Hyannis. Galvin attempted to flee and was found hiding in the attic. At the time of his arrest he was found in possession of a knife.

Galvin was charged with:

Plymouth Superior Court probation violation warrants/Distribution heroin

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Resisting arrest

Armed career criminal

Trafficking heroin/subsequent offense

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute/subsequent offense

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute/subsequent offense

Conspiracy to violate the narcotics law

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Carrying a firearm without a license

Galvin was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on 01/16/2014 and ordered held on $50,000 cash bail

Posted December 15th, 2016: Barnstable Police report that in October of 2013 members of the Street Crimes Unit (SCU) conducted an investigation in which 21 year old Timothy Galvin of Hyannis attempted to hide 21 grams of heroin inside the bathroom of a Hyannis fast food restaurant after he noticed police were conducting surveillance of him. The plastic baggie containing the heroin was later sent to the Massachusetts state crime lab for processing. In the fall of 2016, Galvin’s DNA was positively matched to the baggie containing the heroin he had placed at the bottom of a trash receptacle in the restaurants bathroom.

In early December of 2016, members of the Barnstable Street Crimes Unit were conducting a security check on Hiramar Rd. in Hyannis. At this time, SCU Officer Matt Blondin observed Timothy Galvin exit the passenger side of a parked Ford SUV and briskly walk away from him and the other approaching officers. Although Galvin was now no longer in view, Blondin located a small baggie of cocaine directly below the car door that Galvin had just exited. Officer Blondin then looked into the SUV and observed a larger plastic bag of what appeared to be cocaine in plain view on the floor of the car where Galvin had just been sitting. The vehicle was towed from the scene and a search warrant was obtained for the car. Upon execution of the search warrant, SCU Officer Blondin recovered 119 grams of cocaine which has a street value of $15,000.

On December 14, 2016 the SCU traveled to Onset MA and arrested Timothy Galvin on a warrant for Trafficking in Heroin 18-36 grams stemming from the 2013 incident. In addition, Galvin was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine 100+ grams regarding the Hiramar Rd. incident.

Galvin has an extensive criminal history involving firearms and narcotics, including a 2014 Barnstable Superior Court conviction for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and a 2013 conviction for Distributing Heroin and Oxycontin.

He was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on this date, and held on $20,000 bail.