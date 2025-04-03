Hyannis man with lengthy criminal history sentenced to over eight years in prison for gun and drug charges

BOSTON, MA – From U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston: A Hyannis man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Timothy Lee Galvin, 32, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley to 97 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. In December 2024, Galvin pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Galvin was indicted in August 2023.

On June 2, 2023 in Barnstable, Galvin was arrested for possession of approximately six grams of fentanyl and three rounds of 9mm ammunition in his pocket. In addition, a privately made.45 caliber pistol, 11 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition and 47 rounds of 9mm ammunition were found in a backpack.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley; James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division; and Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Tolkoff of the Organized Crime & Gang Unit prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce gun violence and other violent crime, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results. For more information about Project Safe Neighborhoods, please visit Justice.gov/PSN.

_________

In addition to the above incident, CWN has reported in prior incidents Galvin was allegedly involved in:

Posted January 16th, 2014:

Traffic stop leads to drugs, firearm seizure

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that on Monday, Street Crime Unit (SCU) members were on patrol in the Hyannis. At approximately 6:00 p.m., SCU members Yarmouth Officer Nicholas Ambosini and Barnstable Officer Scott Wright were in the area of Route 132 and Bearses Way, Hyannis. They observed a gray Nissan Altima pull into the Cumberland Farms, parking lot. A young adult male and female exited the vehicle. They entered the store. After several minutes only the female exited the store and got into the vehicle. The male subject could not be located. The female began to leave the area in the Nissan Altima. A check of the vehicle’s registration plate revealed the registered owner was a female from Plymouth. The vehicle owner had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Ambrosini and Wright stopped the vehicle on Bearses Way, Hyannis. The vehicle operator was not the registered owner. The female, identified as Mercedes Pearson, 19, of Plymouth initially gave officers a false name. Pearson was placed under arrest for operating without a license and false name to a police officer. During a follow up investigation at the traffic stop Wright located a load .25 caliber Beretta handgun. The handgun along with a cellular telephone was in the pocket of a XL black The North Face jacket. The jacket was inside the vehicle Pearson was operating. The jacket did not belong to Pearson. It was suspected the jacket belonged to the male subject that did not return to the vehicle at the Cumberland Farms. Pearson was booked and bailed on the motor vehicle charges.

The vehicle was towed back to the Barnstable Police Department. A search warrant was obtained and executed on the vehicle. It was found to contain a small black backpack. The backpack contained approximately 28 grams of heroin, 3 ounces of marijuana, 3 grams of cocaine, and a digital scale. An investigation was conducted relating to the owner of the black jacket and back pack. The male subject that exited the vehicle at Cumberland Farms was identified as Timothy L. Galvin, 21, of Onset. Galvin is the boyfriend of Pearson. SCU members were able to obtain evidence linking Galvin to the jacket, .25 caliber handgun, and the recovered narcotics. Evidence was also obtained indicating Pearson was involved with Galvin selling narcotics.

At the time of Monday’s motor vehicle stop of Pearson, Galvin was wanted on a Plymouth Superior Court probation violation warrant. In May of 2013, Galvin was convicted of distribution of heroin and cocaine. He was placed on probation until 2016. In November of 2013 a warrant was issued for a violation of his probation.

The Barnstable Police Department Narcotics Unit and SCU began an active fugitive search for Galvin. Addresses in the Plymouth area and Hyannis were searched. On Wednesday, Galvin was located with Pearson at 57 Spring Street, Hyannis. Galvin attempted to flee and was found hiding in the attic. At the time of his arrest he was found in possession of a knife. Both Galvin and Pearson were placed under arrest. They were charged with the following:

Galvin:

Plymouth Superior Court probation violation warrants/Distribution heroin

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Resisting arrest

Armed career criminal

Trafficking heroin/subsequent offense

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute/subsequent offense

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute/subsequent offense

Conspiracy to violate the narcotics law

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Carrying a firearm without a license

Pearson:

Trafficking heroin

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana

Conspiracy to violate the narcotics law

Both were arraigned in Barnstable District Court on 01/16/2014. Galvin was held on $50,000 cash bail. Pearson was released on personal recognizes for a future court date.

Media release furnished by Barnstable Police

Posted on December 16th, 2015

Hyannis man held on $20,000 bail on heroin charges

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that in October of 2013 members of the Street Crimes Unit (SCU) conducted an investigation in which 21 year old Timothy Galvin of Hyannis attempted to hide 21 grams of heroin inside the bathroom of a Hyannis fast food restaurant after he noticed police were conducting surveillance of him. The plastic baggie containing the heroin was later sent to the Massachusetts state crime lab for processing. In the fall of 2016, Galvin’s DNA was positively matched to the baggie containing the heroin he had placed at the bottom of a trash receptacle in the restaurants bathroom.

In early December of 2016, members of the Barnstable Street Crimes Unit were conducting a security check on Hiramar Rd. in Hyannis. At this time, SCU Officer Matt Blondin observed Timothy Galvin exit the passenger side of a parked Ford SUV and briskly walk away from him and the other approaching officers. Although Galvin was now no longer in view, Blondin located a small baggie of cocaine directly below the car door that Galvin had just exited. Officer Blondin then looked into the SUV and observed a larger plastic bag of what appeared to be cocaine in plain view on the floor of the car where Galvin had just been sitting. The vehicle was towed from the scene and a search warrant was obtained for the car. Upon execution of the search warrant, SCU Officer Blondin recovered 119 grams of cocaine which has a street value of $15,000.

On December 14, 2016 the SCU traveled to Onset MA and arrested Timothy Galvin on a warrant for Trafficking in Heroin 18-36 grams stemming from the 2013 incident. In addition, Galvin was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine 100+ grams regarding the Hiramar Rd. incident.

Galvin has an extensive criminal history involving firearms and narcotics, including a 2014 Barnstable Superior Court conviction for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and a 2013 conviction for Distributing Heroin and Oxycontin.

He was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on this date, and held on $20,000 bail.

Media release and furnished by Barnstable Police