Hyannis twin brothers plead guilty to drug and gun charges

HYANNIS – Twin brothers from Hyannis pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston Monday to gun and drug offenses.

Di’lon Smith, a/k/a Dilon Smith, and Denzel Smith, 29, each pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance analogue called cyclopropyl fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and a controlled substance analogue and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. U.S. Chief District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for March 9, 2022. The Smiths were initially indicted in April 2018 on the firearm and ammunition charge and subsequently charged in a superseding indictment in October 2018 on the controlled substances charges.

Between Oct. 3, 2017 and Nov. 29, 2017, the brothers conspired with others to sell drugs, including fentanyl and cyclopropyl fentanyl. The brothers used a Hyannis apartment rented by Di’lon Smith to store drugs for street-level resale. A search of the apartment on Nov. 29, 2017 found the brothers in possession of fentanyl and more than 100 grams of cyclopropyl fentanyl intended for sale, a Smith & Wesson .22 caliber revolver loaded with six rounds of ammunition, a Heckler & Koch 9mm caliber pistol and magazines loaded with 18 rounds of 9mm caliber ammunition.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and a controlled substance analogue provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million. The charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance analogue and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl each provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million. The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; James Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Boston Field Division; and Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christine Wichers and Robert E. Richardson of Mendell’s Major Crimes Unit are prosecuting the case.

