Investigation into double fatal overdoses leads grand jury to issue manslaughter charges



YARMOUTH – From the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that a Barnstable County Grand Jury returned indictments on June 12, 2026, against Malik Franklin, 29 years old, of W. Yarmouth for his role in the deaths of two individuals that overdosed on illegal narcotics.

On October 27, 2024, two bodies were located at Englewood beach in Yarmouth. The preliminary investigations suggested that the deceased individuals died as a result of an overdose.

As part of the Massachusetts State Police Operation Last Call, members of the Cape and Islands Detectives Unit furthered the investigation by examining phones of the deceased. The deceased were identified as Dean Monterio and Lucas Escabi.

Video surveillance from the beach reveals that both victims entered the vehicle operated by Mr. Franklin. Additional evidence indicates that the victims consumed illegal narcotics while in the backseat. Both victims exit the vehicle and ultimately collapse to the ground. Mr. Franklin initially drives away but quickly returns, exits the car, walks over to each victim and then leaves again.

Dean Monterio’s phone showed his last three phone calls to an individual named Malik Franklin. The investigation indicates that Dean Monterio and Lucas Escabi met Malik Franklin earlier that evening in Hyannis before meeting a 2nd time at the Englewood beach.

A grand jury returned an indictment for manslaughter for both Dean Monterio’s and Lucas Escabi’s death.

The case was investigated by the MA State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Cape &Islands DA’s Office, MA State Police STOP unit, Yarmouth Police Department and the Mashpee Police Department. The case will be prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Jessica Elumba.

On June 17, 2026, Malik Franklin was arraigned in the Barnstable Superior Court and ordered to be held in custody pending $100,000.00 until his next court date of July 17, 2026

Photo by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN file