Latest bomb scare on Nantucket indicated armed person was present



NANTUCKET – From Nantucket Police: On August 8th, at 7:21 PM, the Nantucket Communications Center received a report from the Massachusetts State Police of an improvised explosive device (IED) in a box in the area of 16 Main Street. Additional information was received indicating the person reporting the IED was armed with a gun. The Nantucket Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and Nantucket Fire Department were dispatched to the area and a secure perimeter was once again established (see related story here). The businesses, streets and sidewalks within the secure perimeter were evacuated with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police.

At approximately 10:12 PM, the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad arrived on scene and conducted a thorough search of the area. The search did not locate or indicate any sign of an explosive device. At 11:13 PM, the Nantucket Communications Center received an additional report of a bomb in the Ralph Lauren building located at 16 Main Street. The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad did an additional search of the building and surrounding area and determined the scene safe by 1:09 AM, August 9, 2025.

The case remains open and under investigation by the Nantucket Police Department Detective Unit, Massachusetts State Police and the FBI.