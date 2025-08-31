Lifeguards rescue person from rip current at Nauset Beach in Orleans

ORLEANS – Two people on boogie boards reportedly got caught in a rip current at Nauset Beach about 10:30 AM Sunday. One of them was able to make it to shore on their own. Lifeguards from Orleans and Chatham were able to reach the second victim and bring them into shore. Both were evaluated by EMTs.

Officials say people should look for discolored water moving out to sea and avoid those areas. If you get caught in a rip current, do not fight the current. Swim parallel to the shore until you get out of the current and then make your way in. Signal for help if you are able.