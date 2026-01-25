Live blog (updated 10 PM): Continuing coverage of the major snowstorm on Cape Cod



HYANNIS – A major winter storm was impacting the Cape Cod & the Islands Sunday afternoon into Monday.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service predicted anywhere from 8 to 16 inches of snow to fall across the area, with higher amounts toward the Upper Cape and possibly lesser towards the Lower Cape based on the track of the storm.

By Sunday evening, there were reports of 11.5 inches of snow in Brewster, 9.8 in Forestdale, 8 inches in East Dennis and Sandwich and 9 inches on Nantucket.

Officials with the Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee said the region was prepared for the storm and ready to respond to any related issues.

Eversource said they also had crews ready to respond to any outages that may happen during the storm.

The heaviest of snow was expected later in the day Sunday into the early morning hours on Monday.

There were no immediate plans to open shelters on Cape Cod, but Meals on Wheels has been cancelled.



Check this article for continuing storm coverage through the day.

2:00 PM update: Snow has overspread the Cape and is coming down at a pretty good clip. Bourne firefighters doused a pickup truck fire on Second Street at the Pocasset Mobile Home Park.

3:00 PM update: From Bourne Police: Roads are bad. That’s the plain and simple truth. Snow is falling faster than state and local crews can keep up with. We are responding to multiple reports of motor vehicle accidents around town. And the predicted heavy period has not started yet.

Please…unless you absolutely have to go on the roads right now, please avoid driving. Stay home. If you must travel, reduce your speed and avoid passing other vehicles.

Please be aware that if emergency services are needed, emergency responders are delayed by the road conditions. Even our vehicles are having difficulty in this weather.

_____

There are reports of multiple vehicles having trouble getting over the Sagamore Bridge. Please stay off the roads.

4 PM update: We reported on the Sagamore Bridge and now the Bourne is impassible. A tractor-trailer could not make it u and was forced to back down.

8:00 PM update: Eastham firefighters responded to Joshua Way for a fully involved vehicle. Crews were able to confine the flames to the vehicle and no damage was reported to the house. No injuries were reported.

10 PM update: Snowfall reports as of 8:50 PM:

1 NNE Brewster 11.5 in 0755 PM 01/25 Amateur Radio

3 NE Forestdale 9.8 in 0715 PM 01/25 CO-OP Observer

2 S East Dennis 9.0 in 0710 PM 01/25 Trained Spotter

1 WNW Sandwich 9.0 in 0653 PM 01/25 NWS Employee

CANCELLATIONS & DELAYS:

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Barnstable – CLOSED on Monday

Bourne – CLOSED on Monday

Dennis-Yarmouth Regional – CLOSED on Monday

Falmouth – CLOSED on Monday

Mashpee – CLOSED on Monday

Nauset Regional – CLOSED on Monday

Provincetown – CLOSED on Monday

Sandwich – CLOSED on Monday

Truro – CLOSED on Monday

Rocking Unicorn Nursery in Chatham – CLOSED on Monday

MISC. Closures:

Town of Dennis: Town Hall, Dennis Center for Active Living – CLOSED on Monday

Town of Harwich: Town Offices and Transfer Station CLOSED on Monday

Rockland Trust: All branches CLOSED on Monday

Snowy scenes across the region:

