Live storm blog: High winds causing scattered power outages

CAPE COD – Check this article for continuing coverage as high winds move across the Cape:

1:30 PM update: Mesonet wind reports: 68 MPH gust at Scusset Beach, 59 MPH wind gust at Hatch Beach in Eastham, 58 MPH gust in Woods Hole. Over 1,000 Eversource customers are without power in Orleans, 500+ in Dennis. The utility is working several other scattered outages. Wellfleet Fire reporting a tree down on roadway at Gull Pond and Schoolhouse Hill Roads. A reminder that utility crews can’t go up in their buckets when winds get too strong so there may be a delay in restoring some outages.