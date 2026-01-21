You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man airlifted after suffering burns concrete business in Falmouth

January 21, 2026

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

FALMOUTH – A man was airlifted to a burn center after an incident in Falmouth about 2 PM Wednesday. Rescuers responded to Fuccillo Ready Mix at 547 Thomas B. Landers Road. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Falmouth Hospital for the victim. Officials notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

