FALMOUTH – A man was airlifted to a burn center after an incident in Falmouth about 2 PM Wednesday. Rescuers responded to Fuccillo Ready Mix at 547 Thomas B. Landers Road. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Falmouth Hospital for the victim. Officials notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Man airlifted after suffering burns concrete business in Falmouth
January 21, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
