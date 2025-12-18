Video: Kayaker cold and wet but OK after capsizing off Red River Beach in Harwich

HARWICH – A kayaker was plunged into the 42 degree water capsizing off Red River Beach in Harwich around 8:30 AM Thursday. The victim made it to shore and was evaluated for possible hypothermia.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
