Video: Kayaker cold and wet but OK after capsizing off Red River Beach in Harwich

December 18, 2025

Dep. Chief Craig Thornton escorts kayaker to ambulance.


HARWICH – A kayaker was plunged into the 42 degree water capsizing off Red River Beach in Harwich around 8:30 AM Thursday. The victim made it to shore and was evaluated for possible hypothermia.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

