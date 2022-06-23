WOODS HOLE – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 16 feet from some staging at a work site late Thursday morning. Rescuers responded to 160 Penzance Road and transported the victim to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was requested to the scene. further details were not immediately available.
Man injured in fall from staging in Woods Hole
June 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Baker Signs Bill Ensuring Mail-In Ballots, Early Voting
- Baker, Lawmakers at Odds Over Suspending State Gas Tax
- Barnstable County Officials OK Funding for IT, Grant Management Programs
- Barnstable County to Review Substance Use on Cape Cod
- FEMA Offers More Money to Reimburse Mass. for Pandemic Costs
- Bright Days Ahead: Doug the Quahog Predicts a Summer of Sunshine
- Peake Gets Support of Environmental Leaders for Reelection
- Biden Calls for 3-Month Suspension of Gas and Diesel Taxes
- Update: Sandwich Boardwalk Identified Planks to Begin Return to Donors
- Hundreds of Dead Birds Wash Ashore on Martha’s Vineyard
- Washburn Challenge Raising Money for Alzheimer’s Research
- Cape Cod Service From Southern Airways Express Takes Off
- Hy-Line Cruises Adds Fuel Surcharge Amid Surging Costs