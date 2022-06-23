You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man injured in fall from staging in Woods Hole

Man injured in fall from staging in Woods Hole

June 23, 2022

WOODS HOLE – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 16 feet from some staging at a work site late Thursday morning. Rescuers responded to 160 Penzance Road and transported the victim to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was requested to the scene. further details were not immediately available.

