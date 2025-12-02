You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man pleads guilty to murder of Cape DJ, CWN contributor

Man pleads guilty to murder of Cape DJ, CWN contributor

December 2, 2025

David Curran/Satellite News Service.
(Used with permission)

Eric Christensen

BARNSTABLE – Cape Wide News has learned the man charged with murdering popular Cape Cod DJ and occasional contributor to Cape Wide News Eric Christensen has changed his plea to guilty on counts of 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm without a license.

Justin Peckham of Boston admitted to fatally shooting Christensen at his house on Oakview Terrace in Hyannis on December 8th, 2021.

A Barnstable Superior Court judge sentenced Peckham to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 18 years on the murder charge and no more than 5 years  on the firearm charge.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 