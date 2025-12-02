Man pleads guilty to murder of Cape DJ, CWN contributor

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Cape Wide News has learned the man charged with murdering popular Cape Cod DJ and occasional contributor to Cape Wide News Eric Christensen has changed his plea to guilty on counts of 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm without a license.

Justin Peckham of Boston admitted to fatally shooting Christensen at his house on Oakview Terrace in Hyannis on December 8th, 2021.

A Barnstable Superior Court judge sentenced Peckham to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 18 years on the murder charge and no more than 5 years on the firearm charge.