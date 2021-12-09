You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / D.A.s office investigating suspicious death in Hyannis

D.A.s office investigating suspicious death in Hyannis

December 8, 2021

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police and Hyannis Fire responded to an Oakview Terrace location about 6 PM Wednesday. A person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with life-threatening traumatic injuries. Barnstable Police confirmed a death investigation was underway but referred all inquiries to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office.
CWN is checking with the D.A.’s office for further details.

