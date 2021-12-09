HYANNIS – Barnstable Police and Hyannis Fire responded to an Oakview Terrace location about 6 PM Wednesday. A person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with life-threatening traumatic injuries. Barnstable Police confirmed a death investigation was underway but referred all inquiries to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office.
CWN is checking with the D.A.’s office for further details.
D.A.s office investigating suspicious death in Hyannis
December 8, 2021
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police and Hyannis Fire responded to an Oakview Terrace location about 6 PM Wednesday. A person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with life-threatening traumatic injuries. Barnstable Police confirmed a death investigation was underway but referred all inquiries to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Judge Blocks Biden Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors
- Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra Announces Show Cancellation’s Due To COVID-19
- Scientists Announce 2021 Class Of North Atlantic Right Whales
- Barnstable Human Rights Commission Announces Keynote Speaker Jonathan James Perry
- Mashpee Supports for Cape Cod Police Academy Despite Deficit
- Five Beneficiaries Receive Local Bank Grant Funding
- State Awards Vocational Training Money For Disabled
- Survivors Gather to Remember Those Lost at Pearl Harbor
- Identity Of Mother Whale And Her Calf Confirmed
- Officials to Take Comments on West Chatham Center Plan
- Holtec Assures It Won’t Dump Radioactive Water Into Cape Cod Bay Soon
- State Funding Boosts Cape Environmental Resilience
- Dan Wolf to Step Down as Cape Air CEO