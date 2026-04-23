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Man safe after falling out of boat on Chatham pond

April 23, 2026

CHATHAM – Chatham officials responded to Oyster Pond shortly before 10 AM Thursday after the Harbormaster received a report of a person overboard from a vessel that was going in circles unmanned. According to reports the boater was found safe on the shore of the pond and was evaluated by EMTs for possible hypothermia before being transported to Cape Cod Hospital as a precaution. Officials were able to corral the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.

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