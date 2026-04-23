CHATHAM – Chatham officials responded to Oyster Pond shortly before 10 AM Thursday after the Harbormaster received a report of a person overboard from a vessel that was going in circles unmanned. According to reports the boater was found safe on the shore of the pond and was evaluated by EMTs for possible hypothermia before being transported to Cape Cod Hospital as a precaution. Officials were able to corral the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
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Man safe after falling out of boat on Chatham pond
April 23, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Chatham