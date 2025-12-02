Man sentenced to life without parole in connection with 2022 stabbing murder in Falmouth



FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced that on December 2, 2025, Tishaun Miller, 44-years-old, of East Bridgewater, was sentenced by the Barnstable Superior Court for his involvement in a murder that took place in the town of Falmouth.

With this verdict, the jury found that on September 22, 2022, Kimberly McCarthy drove Vincent Purdie, Charee Rainey, and Tishaun Miller to 250 Davisville Road in Falmouth to find Doug Rose. The day before, Doug Rose had stolen drugs from Kim McCarthy; Charee Rainey had given those drugs to Kim McCarthy for her to sell for him.

After arriving at 250 Davisville Road, Charee Rainey broke in through a side door and chased Doug Rose out the front door where Tishaun Miller was waiting for him. Tishaun Miller grabbed Doug Rose and then Tishaun Miller and Charee Rainey repeatedly stabbed Doug Rose. Tishaun Miller and Charee Rainey subsequently fled in the car driven by Kim McCarthy. In addition to eyewitness testimony, law enforcement officers used cell site location data to put Miller’s and Rainey’s phones in the area of Kim McCarthy’s house and 250 Davisville Road before and at the time of the homicide. Law enforcement officers also located a knife in close proximity of the homicide that was sent for DNA testing. Forensic testing revealed that the victim’s DNA and Tishaun Miller’s DNA were on the knife.

The trial began with jury selection on October 30, 2025. Evidence began on November 5, 2025, and concluded on November 18, 2025. Closing arguments were on November 19, 2025, and the jury began their deliberations following closing arguments on November 19, 2025. The jury resumed deliberations on November 20, 2025, and returned their verdicts. The jury found the defendant guilty of 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and Breaking and Entering in the Daytime for a Felony – Placing a Person in Fear.

On December 2, 2025, Judge Pasquale sentenced Defendant Miller to the Department of Corrections for the remainder of his life without the possibility of parole.

The case was investigated by the Falmouth Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Courtney Leigh Scalice, Chief of Child Abuse and Vulnerable Victims, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Burke, and Victim Witness Assistant Deborah McCoy.

Charee Rainey is also charged with Murder and his trial is scheduled to begin on March 30, 2026.

District Attorney Galibois would like to commend the dedicated investigators and prosecution team whose professionalism and persistence brought us to this outcome. He would also like to thank the jury for their careful consideration of the evidence and their service to our community.

