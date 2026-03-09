FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling from a roof in Falmouth. Rescuers responded to a Lawrence Street location about 7:45 AM and called for a MedFlight helicopter but it was grounded by weather. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in fall from roof in Falmouth
Man seriously injured in fall from roof in Falmouth
March 9, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Falmouth