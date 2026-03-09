You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in fall from roof in Falmouth

Man seriously injured in fall from roof in Falmouth

March 9, 2026

FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling from a roof in Falmouth. Rescuers responded to a Lawrence Street location about 7:45 AM and called for a MedFlight helicopter but it was grounded by weather. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 