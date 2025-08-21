Man who prompted SWAT callout in Dennis charged earlier shooting of pregnant woman in Carver

CARVER – From Carver Police: Chief Marc Duphily reports that the Carver Police Department has charged a Maine man in connection with a shooting last week at Sampson Pond.

Anthony A. Delman, 37, of Fryeburg, ME is charged with:

Armed Assault with Intent to Murder

Discharging a Firearm Within 500 Feet of a Dwelling

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon on a Pregnant Victim

Possession of a Firearm Without a Firearms Identification Card

Firearm Violation with Two Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, at about 7:37 PM, a woman arrived at the Carver police station and reported that she had been shot at Sampson Pond.

Officers observed what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken by Carver EMS to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following a comprehensive investigation by Carver Police, Delman was identified as the suspect, and a warrant was sought in Wareham District Court for his arrest. The warrant was issued on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 20.

Delman, who remains in custody in connection with a shooting in Dennis later that night on Aug. 13, will be arraigned in Wareham District Court at a later date.

“This case was an excellent example of good, solid police work and cooperation between agencies, which has resulted in the arrest of a violent person willing to shoot a pregnant woman,” Chief Duphily said.

The shooting in Dennis led to a SWAT callout on Great Western Road when CWN reported: On August 14 at approximately 4:45 PM, Detectives from the Dennis Police Department took Anthony Alan Delman-Edwards, 37, into custody with the assistance of the Harwich Police Department and the Regional Cape & Islands SWAT team. Delman-Edwards was charged with A&B with Dangerous Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Discharge of a Firearm within 500 ft of a Building, Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without a License, and Firearms Violation with Two Prior Violent/Drug crimes.

Delman-Edwards was arraigned in Orleans District Court this morning and will be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on August 19. The Dennis Police Department would like to assure the public that this incident was not random and there is no additional threat to the safety of our community.