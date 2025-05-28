Man with long history arrested three times in eight months on drug charges on Martha’s Vineyard



MARTHA’S VINEYARD – From Oak Bluffs Police: On October 7, 2024, members of the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force, working in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Cape Cod Regional Office, executed search warrants and arrested Everton G. Facey, 56, as he was preparing to drive off a Steamship Authority ferry in Vineyard Haven. Mr. Facey was arrested on two arrest warrants for two separate charges of Distribution of a Class B Substance (Cocaine) which were the result of an approximate 3-month investigation into his drug dealing activities.

After this first arrest, Mr. Facey continued to distribute cocaine on Martha’s Vineyard while he was out on bail. The Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force and the DEA Cape Cod Regional Office continued to investigate him.

On December 16, 2024, two more search warrants were executed on Mr. Facey and his vehicle on Wilson’s Landing in Edgartown.

Approximately 72 grams of cocaine that was vacuum sealed was located just off the side of the road next to a tree where officers observed Mr. Facey’s vehicle stop briefly before the search warrants were executed. During an interview of Mr. Facey at the scene, he told officers he purchased two ounces of cocaine while in Hartford, CT. Mr. Facey was placed under arrest on that date for Trafficking Cocaine (36-100 grams).

Mr. Facey was indicted on the three above charges in the Edgartown Superior Court. The cases are open and pending.

These two arrests did not deter Mr. Facey’s drug dealing activities, so officers continued to investigate him.

On May 23, 2025, two more search warrants were executed on Mr. Facey and a rental vehicle he had been operating in West Tisbury. A bag of cocaine was located in the vehicle, and Mr. Facey was placed under arrest for Distribution of Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute.

Mr. Facey was arraigned in the Edgartown District Court on May 27, 2025. He is currently being held at the Dukes County Jail for 90 days on a violation of bail conditions.

CWN archives show on August 20th, 2016, Facey was arrested on cocaine charges in Oak Bluffs (click to read report).

Photos by Oak Bluffs Police/CWN