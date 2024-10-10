Man arrested on drug charges in Oak Bluffs

OAK BLUFFS – Over the past several months, members of the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force and DEA Cape Cod Regional Office have been investigating Everton G. Facey for cocaine distribution on Martha’s Vineyard Island.

Mr. Facey was previously arrested in August of 2016 after Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force members executed a search warrant on his vehicle in Edgartown which resulted in the seizure of cocaine. As a result of that investigation, Mr. Facey was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Substance (cocaine).

During this recent investigation, an Oak Bluffs Detective applied for two arrest warrants for Mr. Facey on two separate charges of Distribution of Cocaine. Additionally, search warrants were applied for and granted for Mr. Facey and his vehicle, a 2006 Honda Accord.

On October 7, 2024, at approximately 12:45 p.m., Martha’s Vineyard Task Force members boarded a Steamship Authority ferry after it docked at the Vineyard Haven terminal to arrest Mr. Facey on the warrants. Mr. Facey was placed under arrest without incident. Officers then executed the search warrants on Mr. Facey and his vehicle.

As a result of this investigation, Everton G. Facey was charged with the following:

1) Distribution of Cocaine

2) Distribution of Cocaine

Mr. Facey was arraigned in the Edgartown District Court earlier this week. He was released on $5,000 bail.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.