Mashpee homicide victim and suspect identified



MASHPEE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that late yesterday afternoon Mashpee Police responded to a call for assistance at 26 Center Street in Mashpee. Upon arrival police discovered Sandra L. Kumar (dob 1-6-67) of Edgartown with obvious signs of blunt force trauma. She was determined to be deceased.

Marc Audette (dob 8-14-74) of Mashpee was arrested on scene and has been charged with Murder in connection with Kumar’s death.

The matter remains under investigation by Mashpee Police, State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

According to reports, Audette suffered multiple stab wounds and was flown to a Boston hospital by MedFlight helicopter

Photo by Jane Sheehy Emplit/CWN