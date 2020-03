MASHPEE – A disturbance left at least one person in critical condition in Mashpee. Emergency officials rushed to a Center Street location shortly after 11:30 AM. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to Mashpee Police/Fire Headquarters which flew a party to a Boston hospital.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them from Mashpee authorities

Photo and video by Jane Sheehy Emplit/CWN



MedFlight Mashpee, MA 3/26/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.