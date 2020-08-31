MASHPEE – The State Fire Marshal’s office reports tht on Friday (August 28, 2020), a Masphee man was burned from fireworks. Additional fireworks and evidence of making homemade explosive devices were found in his apartment, removed and countercharged Sunday in Mashpee. The Mashpee Police and Fire, and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal are conducting an ongoing investigation. The man will face charges. Fireworks are illegal in MA because they are dangerous.
Mashpee man to face charges after being burned in fireworks accident
August 31, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
