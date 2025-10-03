Motorcyclist airlifted after Chatham crash





CHATHAM – A motorcyclist reportedly suffered a serious leg injury in a crash in Chatham. The collision happened about 9:40 AM at the intersection of Route 28 and Stony Hill Road. The victim was transported to Chatham Municipal Airport and flown by MedFlight helicopter to a Boston trauma center. Chatham Police are investigating the crash.

Top photo by Jake O'Callaghan/CWN; lower photo by a Cape Wide News reader.