Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with car in Falmouth

January 13, 2026

FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Falmouth about 9:45 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Woods Hole Road at Greengate Road. The cyclist was transported to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

