FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a car in Falmouth about 9:45 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Woods Hole Road at Greengate Road. The cyclist was transported to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with car in Falmouth
January 13, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Offshore wind developer prevails in court as Trump says the U.S. “will not approve any windmills”
- WATCH: Boathouse used for celebrated Coast Guard rescue operation goes through Cape Cod Canal
- Massachusetts Maritime Academy carrying out another Sea Term with new training vessel
- 33 right whales sighted in Cape Cod Bay, vessel restrictions in effect
- Driver cited after pedestrian struck in Bourne
- Molly Demeulenaere to step down as Executive Director of the Cultural Center of Cape Cod
- LISTEN: Flu season among state’s worst say local experts
- Sheriff’s Office continues to offer youth mentorship program during February break
- LISTEN: Local showing of new Boston Strangler doc supporting Louis D. Brown Peace Institute
- Two small earthquakes observed in Southern New England Wednesday night
- Massachusetts Fire Marshal reminds establishments of sparklers hazard after fatal NYE fire in Switzerland
- Boston Harbor cleanup leads to new shellfishing opportunities
- Barnstable Zoning Board to discuss proposed expansion of Centerville housing project