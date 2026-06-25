Multiple injuries reported in traffic crash in Eastham

EASTHAM – A serious traffic crash was reported on State Highway (Route 6) in Eastham sometime before 11:30 AM Thursday. The collision occurred near Great Pond Road. Four people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. At least one of the victims suffered serious injuries. Mutual aid ambulances from Orleans and Wellfleet responded to assist with patient transport. Heavy traffic delays were reported in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.