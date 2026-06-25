EASTHAM – A serious traffic crash was reported on State Highway (Route 6) in Eastham sometime before 11:30 AM Thursday. The collision occurred near Great Pond Road. Four people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. At least one of the victims suffered serious injuries. Mutual aid ambulances from Orleans and Wellfleet responded to assist with patient transport. Heavy traffic delays were reported in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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Multiple injuries reported in traffic crash in Eastham
June 25, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Eastham