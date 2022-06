CHATHAM – Town Clerk Julie Smith Administers the oath of Police Chief to Michael Anderson. Anderson is taking over for Chief Mark Pawlina whio retired after 38 years. Chief Anderson is a 26-year veteran who started as a patrol officer in 1996. He has served as a detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and Deputy Chief since 2018.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



ch063022 Police Chief swearing in ceremony from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.