New Hampshire man arrested and charged in Vineyard Haven bank robbery

VINEYARD HAVEN – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost announced today that as a result of the ongoing investigation by Tisbury Police, State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and the FBI, Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, NH was arrested after a car stop in New Haven, CT by Massachusetts State Police, Tisbury Police, FBI and New Haven, CT Police. The arrest took place at approximately 8:00 PM Friday evening.

Mr. Johnson is charged with Masked Armed Robbery with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery with a Firearm in connection with the Rockland Trust bank robbery in the Vineyard Haven community of Tisbury, Martha’s Vineyard on November 17, 2022.

Earlier this week, November 21, 2022, Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown was arraigned on one count of Accessory After the Fact to wit Armed Robbery.

The matter remains under active investigation by Tisbury Police, State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and the FBI.

