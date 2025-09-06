You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / New officers graduate academy, hit the streets

September 6, 2025


PROVINCETOWN – From Provincetown Police: We would like to welcome Police Officers Jean Pierre Pacheco Narvaez and Caitrin Collins-Hazley to the Provincetown Police Department!
They graduated today from the the 78th Recruit Officers’ Course at the Plymouth Police Academy and will start their field training on Monday!


SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: Congratulations to our newest police officer, Officer Joseph Morrison and the members of the 78th ROC that graduated today in Plymouth.
Please welcome Officer Morrison to the Town of Sandwich Police Department.

CWN will update this story if/when other departments report any graduates.

