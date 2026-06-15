New York man arraigned in fatal restaurant shooting in Dennis



DENNIS – A New York man was arraigned in Orleans District Court Monday morning in connection with the fatal shooting at a Dennis Restaurant about midnight Saturday. Nicholos Campbell, 24 pleaded not guilty and was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. He is accused of shooting Careeme Harakh, 35, at the Moonfish Restaurant on Route 28 in Dennis. Campbell’s attorney, Emir Sehic said this was a case of self-defense.

Photo by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN